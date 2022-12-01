Breaver tanks and water drones. Germany has provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid

Germany has provided another package of military aid to Ukraine, the website of the German government reports.

The new package includes three Breaver bridge-laying tanks, eight surface drones (now Ukraine will have 10 of them), 12 vehicles for border protection (in addition to the already transferred 53), spare parts for Mi-24 helicopters, 30 ambulances, as well as 4 thousand sleepers bags

7 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and 100,000 first-aid kits are being prepared for transfer to Ukraine.