Ukraine received another batch of special purpose vehicles from Germany.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

As part of the military aid, the German side handed over two M1070 Oshkosh heavy-duty tractors (tank trucks), as well as 14 cars for the border service. In total, Germany handed over 53 cars of this type and 10 tractors.

Currently, Germany is preparing to send 14 tracked vehicles with remote control to Ukraine.