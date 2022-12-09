“Handelsblatt”: Germany will supply “Skynex” air defense systems to Ukraine

The German arms group Rheinmetall will manufacture two Skynex air defense systems for Ukraine.

The German publication Handelsblatt writes about it.

The company confirmed the order on Friday, but did not name the recipient country. According to the publication from government circles, this is Ukraine. Delivery of the systems is planned for the beginning of 2024.

Skynex is designed for short-range air defense. Rheinmetall values the two systems at €182 million. According to sources in the government, Germany will bear the costs.

The Skynex system uses 35mm ammunition designed to target attack drones or cruise missiles.