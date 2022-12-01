The Swedish government has allocated a $338 million “winter package” of aid to Ukraine — it includes air defense

The Swedish government allocated a "winter package" of aid for Ukraine worth $338 million, in particular, it includes anti-aircraft aid.
This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.
Sweden also provided €10 million for the purchase of Ukrainian grain for countries in Asia and Africa as part of the "Grain from Ukraine" program.
- On November 16, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Johnson announced that a new package of military support for Ukraine would include an air defense system and ammunition. The new aid package does not yet include the Archer artillery system that the Ukrainians wanted, but Johnson did not rule out that Sweden would provide it in the future.