The Canadian government has renewed sanctions against turbines for the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline. An exception was made to fix the pipe.
This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Melanie Joly on her Twitter.
Canada withdrew permission to issue turbines.
"The Canadian government has decided to withdraw the temporary permit issued to allow the return to Germany of the turbines that were undergoing repairs in Montreal," she noted.
- On July 10, Canadaʼs Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson announced that his country would make an exception to the sanctions introduced against Russia and return a turbine to Germany, which is needed to service the Nord Stream gas pipeline.
- Serhiy Makogon, general director of the "Operator GTS of Ukraine" LLC, said that Canada has succumbed to pressure, and Russia will continue to blackmail the EU.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Canada to cancel the decision on the turbine. The Ukrainian side emphasizes that the Russian Federation can continue to supply gas to the EU without interruption, even if for some reason transportation via the Nord Stream is impossible. In particular, Russia can use the transit capacity through Ukraine that it has already paid for. However, the Russians are deliberately cutting supplies in order to blackmail the EU into creating certain exemptions from sanctions.