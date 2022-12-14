The SBU again checked the temples of the UOC MP: they found Russian passports and passes of the occupiers

The Security Service of Ukraine checked the temples of the Moscow Patriarchate in Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, Rivne, Volyn, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Lviv, Zhytomyr and Kherson regions.

The SBU reported this on December 14.

Thus, Russian passports, St. Georgeʼs ribbons, symbols of the banned OPZZh party and Cyrillic "methodology" for spreading propaganda through the faithful were found on the territory of the dioceses. They also found warehouses with pro-Kremlin literature, particularly the works of the ideologue of racism, Ivan Ilyin. In these publications, representatives of the Russian Federation deny the existence of the Ukrainian people, their language, and culture and also question Ukrainian statehood.

Forms of passes to the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation were found in the church premises in the village of Chornobayivka and in the Lviv region — photos of hidden Russian documents about interaction with the Russian commissariats. On the territory of churches in the Zakarpattia region, the flag of the Republic of Pidkarpatska Rus with the text of the hymn of the Pidkarpattia Rusyns was discovered.

