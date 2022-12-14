During the drone attack, no one of the energy infrastructure objects was damaged

During the massive drone attack on the morning of December 14, the energy infrastructure facilities were not damaged. However, the situation in the power system remains difficult since the previous attacks.

This was reported to Ukrenergo.

The company specified that another power unit at the nuclear plant was put into operation the day before. This helped to avoid emergency power outages on December 13. The additional power unit increased the electricity generation capacity by 1 000 MW, but it is not able to fully compensate for the deficit, so the situation is still difficult in some places.

"The most difficult situation is in the east: energy facilities are constantly damaged due to almost daily shelling. Repair works are being slowed down due to the danger to the lives of repairmen," the message reads.