The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 13 drones that attacked Kyiv and the region. The air raid alarm lasted for three hours

The Air Defense and Radio-Electronic Warfare forces destroyed 13 kamikaze drones in the sky above Kyiv and the region.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

The air raid alarm started at 05:55 and ended at 09:07. The danger lasted for 3 hours and 12 minutes — during this time, the debris of the drones damaged the administrative building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital and a private house in the town of Vyshneve.

"Kyiv suffered two waves of attack by enemy drones. Debris from downed UAVs hit one administration building and four more residential buildings suffered minor damage (Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital). People were not wounded," the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko noted.