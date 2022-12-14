Russian drones damaged two administrative buildings in Kyiv and a private house in the city of Vyshneve

As a result of the morning attack on Kyiv and the region, two administrative buildings were damaged in the capital, and a private house was damaged in the city of Vyshneve.

This was reported by the Deputy Chairman of the OP Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The air raid alarm is still ongoing, the capitalʼs air defense forces continue to work — another Shahed was shot down.

As of 08:00, the total number of downed drones reached eleven, the Kyiv Military Administration reported.