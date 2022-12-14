The morning in Kyiv began with the air raid alarm — explosions rang out in the city. The Air Defense shot down 10 drones

An air raid alarm began in Kyiv and the region at 05:55 in the morning. In a few minutes, residents of the capital heard explosions.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba stated that the Air Defense is working in the region.

Later, the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko clarified that there were explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. All relevant services are already in place.

As of 7 a.m. in Kyiv region and over the capital, the Air Defense Forces shot down 10 Shahed drones.