The SSU is searching the churches of the Moscow Patriarchate in nine regions

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) inspect the facilities of the UOC (MP) in Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, Rivne, Volyn, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Lviv, Zhytomyr and Kherson regions.
- Holy Ascension Cathedral (Uzhhorod);
- Holy Intercession Church (Uzhhorod);
- St. John the Theologian Khreshchatyk Monastery (Chernivtsi district);
- Holy Assumption Menʼs Monastery (Chernivtsi district);
- Holy Assumption Menʼs Monastery (Rivne district);
- Womenʼs monastery in honor of the Iver icon of the Mother of God of the "Yusefin" tract (Sarny district);
- Sviatohirskyi Dormitionsky Zimnesky Stauropygny Convent (Zymne village, Volodymyrskyi district);
- Menʼs Monastery of Saints Equal-to-the-Apostles Constantine and Elena (Kostyantynivka village, Mykolaiv district);
- Holy Spirit Cathedral (Romny);
- Archdeacon-Stephanivska Church (Romny);
- Holy Trinity Church (Lviv);
- Church of Reverend Amfilokhiy Pochaivskyi (Mostysk);
- Church of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God (Boryslav);
- Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ (Korosten);
- Holy Transfiguration Cathedral (Ovruch);
- Ovrutsk-Korosten diocese;
- St. Basilʼs Cathedral (Ovruch);
- St. Basilʼs Monastery (Ovruch);
- Church of the Icon of Kazan (Chornobayivka village).
Safety work is carried out in order to:
- prevent the use of cathedrals as centers of the "Russian peace";
- check data on the use of UOC premises for hiding citizens of the Russian Federation, storing prohibited items, etc.;
- protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts.
- On December 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine instructed the government to submit to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) a draft law banning the activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia in Ukraine.
- At the end of November, the SSU conducted a series of searches in churches, monasteries and laurels of the UOC MP, in particular in Kyiv-Pechersk. After the presidentʼs statement, law enforcement officers began actively conducting searches throughout the country. Servants of the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate are being checked for pro-Russian activities and connections with the occupiers.
- On December 2, the National Security and Defense Council introduced personal sanctions against ex-Deputy of Ukraine Vadym Novinsky, Vicar of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the UOC MP Petro Lebed and a number of other priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.