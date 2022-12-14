The SSU is searching the churches of the Moscow Patriarchate in nine regions

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) inspect the facilities of the UOC (MP) in Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, Rivne, Volyn, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Lviv, Zhytomyr and Kherson regions.

In particular, itʼs about:

Holy Ascension Cathedral (Uzhhorod);

Holy Intercession Church (Uzhhorod);

St. John the Theologian Khreshchatyk Monastery (Chernivtsi district);

Holy Assumption Menʼs Monastery (Chernivtsi district);

Holy Assumption Menʼs Monastery (Rivne district);

Womenʼs monastery in honor of the Iver icon of the Mother of God of the "Yusefin" tract (Sarny district);

Sviatohirskyi Dormitionsky Zimnesky Stauropygny Convent (Zymne village, Volodymyrskyi district);

Menʼs Monastery of Saints Equal-to-the-Apostles Constantine and Elena (Kostyantynivka village, Mykolaiv district);

Holy Spirit Cathedral (Romny);

Archdeacon-Stephanivska Church (Romny);

Holy Trinity Church (Lviv);

Church of Reverend Amfilokhiy Pochaivskyi (Mostysk);

Church of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God (Boryslav);

Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ (Korosten);

Holy Transfiguration Cathedral (Ovruch);

Ovrutsk-Korosten diocese;

St. Basilʼs Cathedral (Ovruch);

St. Basilʼs Monastery (Ovruch);

Church of the Icon of Kazan (Chornobayivka village).

Safety work is carried out in order to: