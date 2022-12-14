The occupiers shelled the Kherson region 42 times over the past day. There is a victim

During the day of December 13, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson region 42 times with artillery, rocket launchers, tanks and mortars.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevich.

In particular, the residential quarters of Kherson once again came under fire from the Russians. The occupiers targeted the yacht club, school, sports facility, private and apartment buildings.

As a result of shelling, one person died, another resident of the Kherson region was wounded.