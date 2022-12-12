The occupiers shelled Kherson again. There were victims

On the morning of December 12, the Russian army shelled Kherson and suburban settlements with artillery and rocket launchers.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

A woman was killed and four others were wounded in varying degrees of shelling in a residential neighborhood of the city. Several apartments were damaged by the targeted impact of the shells into the houses.

Later, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych reported that the enemy had attacked the KhBK neighborhood.

"We know of 7 victims, 2 of them died," he noted. Yanushevych also added that emergency medical teams, together with the Red Cross, are heading to the Ostriv microdistrict.