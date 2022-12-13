According to the results of the conference in Paris, the West allocated more than a billion dollars to Ukraine to spend the winter

The countries of the West, as part of the international conference "Solidarity with the Ukrainian people", informed about the provision of a billion dollars to Ukraine to get through the winter. Half of these funds will be grants, and the other half will be in the form of goods, work and loans.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"The main result of the day is very specific help to Ukraine so that we can get through this winter with the least losses. It is about $500 million in grant funds, completely new funds agreed upon at this conference, and about $500 million more in goods, services, and individual loans for additional support of enterprises of the public sector of the economy," he noted.

Also at the conference, a "platform of solidarity with Ukraine" was created, which will summarize information about its needs and provide a mechanism for an instant response from partners.

"We initiated a powerful program to replace 50 million old lamps with new LED lamps. The purchase of 30 million will be financed by the European Commission. In this way, we will save 1 GW of electricity and reduce the deficit in the network," added the Prime Minister.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Catherine Colonna, clarified that 46 states and 24 international organizations allocated funds. The money will be directed to the restoration of the damaged energy network, as well as to water supply, health care and transport.