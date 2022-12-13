Spain allocates 135 transformers to Ukraine

Spain allocates assistance to Ukraine for the restoration of energy infrastructure — 107 current transformers and 28 voltage transformers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain announced this on December 13.

Spain also allocates two elements for the safety of the power transmission network, 26 arresters (lightning protection) and two isolators (electromechanical equipment).

This equipment is necessary for the uninterrupted operation of the high voltage transmission system. Spain emphasizes that these 163 units are in "ideal condition for electrical substations".

Before that, Spain announced that it was donating 14 generators to Ukraine.