Spain allocates 135 transformers to Ukraine

Spain allocates assistance to Ukraine for the restoration of energy infrastructure — 107 current transformers and 28 voltage transformers.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain announced this on December 13.
Spain also allocates two elements for the safety of the power transmission network, 26 arresters (lightning protection) and two isolators (electromechanical equipment).
This equipment is necessary for the uninterrupted operation of the high voltage transmission system. Spain emphasizes that these 163 units are in "ideal condition for electrical substations".
Before that, Spain announced that it was donating 14 generators to Ukraine.
- Russian troops systematically attack critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. Currently, about 40-50% of the energy infrastructure is seriously damaged. In this connection, both emergency and stabilizing power outages continue. Almost all hydroelectric and thermal power plants in Ukraine suffered one or another damage after massive missile attacks. However, with each new shelling, Ukrainian air defense repels more and more missiles.
- On December 13, the Ministry of Energy announced that Ukraine has resumed operation of all nuclear power units at the NPP.