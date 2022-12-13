Ministry of Energy: Ukraine has resumed operation of all nuclear power units at the NPP

The Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko informed that another nuclear power unit was connected to the grid in Ukraine at night. In this way, the power units of all nuclear power plants under the control of Ukraine were put into operation.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy writes about this.

On the night of December 13, after repairs, another 1 000 MW Energoatom power unit was connected to the power grid, which was disabled on November 23 after shelling. Currently, capacity building is underway.

"This is another step towards the stability of the energy system. All nine power units of domestic nuclear power plants, located in the territory controlled by Ukraine, work to meet the needs of the population and the countryʼs economy," Halushchenko noted.

At the same time, the Russians continue to block the operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The station itself consumes more than 100 MW for its own needs from the Ukrainian energy system.