Canada will provide $115 million to repair Kyivʼs energy systems

Canadaʼs Deputy Prime Minister Khrystia Freeland informed that her country will transfer $115 million to repair Kyivʼs energy systems after the Russian attacks.

Reuters writes about it.

At the "Standing with the Ukrainian People" conference in Paris, Freeland said that the money will be taken from tariff revenues collected from Russia and Belarus.

"Putin and his henchmen are war criminals, they are trying to use the cold as a weapon to break the spirit of the outstanding people of Ukraine," Freeland noted.

She added that Canadaʼs support "will help ensure that Ukraine can secure its energy infrastructure and survive the difficult winter ahead."