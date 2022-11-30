Canada issued bonds to help Ukraine — a total of $500 million. They were sold out within a day

On November 29, the Government of Canada completed the issuance of $500 million worth of five-year Ukraine Sovereignty Bonds. They were sold out already on November 30.

This was reported by the Canadian government.

"The funds will assist the Government of Ukraine so it can continue to provide essential services to Ukrainians this winter, such as pensions, the purchasing of fuel, and restoring energy infrastructure," the message reads.

Most of the buyers of these bonds are from Canada. In particular, individuals purchased such securities for almost $50 million.

"Overall, the investor base includes a broad range of domestic and international institutional investors, different orders of government, and international official sector institutions like central banks," the Canadian government said.

After negotiations with Ukraine, the proceeds will be sent to a special IMF account.

The bond will mature on August 24, 2027, the Independence Day of Ukraine. Security holders will then receive full repayment of their initial investment.