The Ukrainian drone “SHARK” has been updated — it received a more powerful battery and extended wings

The Ukrainian company Ukrspecsystems has updated the reconnaissance drone Shark ("SHARK").

The company reported that the drone received a more powerful battery that doubles the flight time, as well as extended wings. Their span was increased to 3.4 meters. The updated Shark will soon be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The previous version of this UAV had a wingspan of 1.91 meters.

A drone called "SHARK" was already being developed during a full-scale invasion. This device has secure encrypted communication and a camera with 30x optical zoom and additional digital zoom. The drone can penetrate up to 60 km behind enemy lines and conduct surveillance at a distance of up to 5 km. Its maximum speed is 150 kmph.