Great Britain imposed new sanctions against Russians and Iranians involved in Russiaʼs war in Ukraine

On December 13, Great Britain informed about a new package of sanctions aimed at high-ranking Russian military personnel, as well as Iranian businessmen and officials involved in the production and supply of drones to the Kremlin.

This is stated on the website of the British government.

12 senior military commanders of the Russian Federation, including heads of units involved in attacks on Ukrainian cities, were sanctioned. In particular, Major General Robert Baranov, whom the Bellingcat investigation identified as the unit commander responsible for targeting Russian cruise missiles.

British sanctions also apply to people who facilitate the production of Iranian drones. In particular, restrictions were imposed against the co-owner and managing director of MADO, a company responsible for the production of drone engines used by Russia to attack Ukraine.

Russia:

Colonel-General Serhii Viktorovych Karakaev — the commander of the Strategic Missile Forces of the Russian Federation;

Colonel-General Mykhailo Yuriyovych Teplinsky — the commander of the Air Force of the Russian Federation;

Lieutenant-General Mykhailo Mykhailovych Matveevskiy — the commander of missile troops and artillery;

Lieutenant General Parshin Mykola Mykhailovych — the head of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate;

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Semenovych Sanchyk — the Commander of the 35th Combined Arms Army;

Lieutenant General Mykhailo Stepanovych Zusko — the chief of staff of the group of Russian troops (West);

Major General Oleksiy Vyacheslavovych Avdeev — the commander of the 3rd motorized rifle division;

Major General Robert Baranov — the Director of the Main Computer Center of the General Staff of the Russian Federation;

Major General Novikov Oleksandr Volodymyrovych — the Head of the Department of Construction and Management of Unmanned Aerial Systems;

Major General Tsokov Oleg Yuriyovych — the commander of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division.

Colonel Georgy Ivanovych Shuvaev — the Chief of Missile Troops and Artillery of the 1st Tank Army;

Colonel Yevhen Mykolayovych Zhuravlyov — the commander of the 4th tank division.

Iran: