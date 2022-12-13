The Kremlin rejected Zelenskyʼs proposal to begin the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine before Christmas

The Kremlin rejected the proposal of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to begin the withdrawal of Russian troops before Christmas. They said that it was "out of the question".

This was reported by the spokesman of the Russian president Dmytro Peskov, RIA Novosti writes.

"There is no question that Russia can start withdrawing troops from Ukraine by the end of this year," he noted.

According to him, Russia will do everything possible to normalize and restore life in the "new regions of the Russian Federation".