Zelensky suggested that Russia begin withdrawing troops from Ukraine by Christmas

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Russia to start withdrawing its troops from the territory of Ukraine by Christmas in order to confirm its words about renunciation of aggression.

He stated this in an address to the participants of the "Great Seven" summit.

"We suggest that Russia take a real meaningful step towards a diplomatic settlement, which is so often talked about in Moscow. There are holidays ahead that are celebrated by billions of people: Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar, New Year, Christmas according to the Julian calendar. This is a time when normal people think about peace, not aggression. I suggest that Russia at least try to prove that it is capable of renouncing aggression. It would be right to start the withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine this Christmas," Zelensky said.

He also suggested convening a special summit, the Global Peace Formula Summit, to decide "how and when we can implement the points of the Ukrainian peace formula."