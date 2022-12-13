An explosion occurred near a military unit in the city of Klyntsi, Bryansk region. The local governor accused the Ukrainian military

At night, a powerful explosion rang out in the city of Klyntsi, Bryansk region of Russia. The local governor Oleksandr Bohomaz blamed the Ukrainian army on the shelling.

RBC and Meduza write about it.

According to the governor, Russian air defense forces shot down the missile, but its fragments fell on the territory of the industrial zone. No one was wounded due to the fall.

At the same time, a probable video from the place of the fall appeared later. It shows a large tear from a shell hit and damaged Russian equipment. The video was geolocated on the territory of the local military unit.

Also at night, a fire broke out in the village of Klymove, Bryansk region. There is also a military unit and a military airfield.

Klymove is located 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, and Klyntsi is 60 kilometers away.