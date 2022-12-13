French President Macron spoke about “security guarantees” for Russia. Several EU countries staged a demarche

In an interview with French TV channel TF1 on December 3, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe needs to prepare its future security architecture and also think about "how to give guarantees to Russia on the day it returns to the negotiating table." Several European Union countries have officially expressed their displeasure over these words.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to diplomatic sources.

The Czech Republic, which presides over the EU Council, helped European diplomats to organize the demarche. According to Reuters sources, the unofficial document lists aspects of cooperation and dialogue with the Russian Federation on security issues, ranging from the Russia-NATO document of 1997 to proposals from December 2021, which included guarantees that Russia is demanding.

Among the supporters of the demarche were the Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as Poland and Slovakia. The agency was unable to determine how many countries in total supported the move, or whether the Czechs supported it.

The foreign ministries of France, the Czech Republic and Slovakia did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland declined to comment.

Speaking to reporters on December 9, a representative of the French president said there was nothing new in Macronʼs comments. He added that the words of the French president correspond to what Ukraine has stated, namely that there will be negotiations after the end of the war.

"In fact, there is a discrepancy between, on the one hand, certain movements or certain people who try to... highlight a fragment of a sentence out of its context, and the real work we do, which is really done without difficulty," the French official said.