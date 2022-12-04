Withdrawal of troops, reparations, punishment of criminals. Ukraine responded to Macronʼs statement about security guarantees for Russia

The withdrawal of troops and the punishment of all those involved in the war with Ukraine can become a predicament for Russiaʼs security guarantees.

This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak.

This is how he commented on French President Emmanuel Macronʼs statement that NATO allies need to define the security guarantees they can give to Russia if it agrees to return to the negotiating table with Ukraine and end the war.

“The civilized world needs "security guarantees" against the barbaric intentions of the post-Putin Russian Federation... They will become possible only after a special tribunal, the conviction of the authors of the war and war criminals, the imposition of reparations, as well as after a bloody clarification in the RU elites: "Who is to blame?",” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

The head of the “Servant of the People” faction, David Arakhamia, also commented on Macronʼs statement. “Ukraine is ready to commit to security guarantees for Russia. For this it needs: to leave the territory of our country; to pay the reparations; to punish all war criminals; to voluntarily refuse from owning nuclear weapon.”

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, called the French leaderʼs statement “under-the-carpet diplomacy, the time of which is over.” “Terrorist and killer countries want to provide security guarantees? Instead of Nuremberg — signing an agreement with the Russian Federation and shaking hands? Ukrainian blood on Putinʼs hands will not interfere with business as usual? The strange logic of under-the-carpet diplomacy, the time of which is over,” wrote Danilov on Twitter.

Macron raised the issue of guarantees for the Russian Federation in a conversation with US President Joe Biden when he spoke about the new security architecture in Europe after the end of the war. At the same time, Macron said that currently the main task for France and its allies is to help Ukraine survive, in particular to “protect Ukrainian power plants” and “prepare for the day when everyone returns to negotiations.” According to Macron, France will continue to supply arms to Ukraine.