Zelensky said that he will be the president until the war is won

Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would remain the president of Ukraine until the country wins the war against Russia.

He said this in the Netflix special "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" with David Letterman.

He asked the president about his political future, to which he replied: "Until we win, I will definitely be the president. And there — I donʼt even think. I donʼt think so yet, Iʼm not ready. I really want to go to the sea. I will tell you frankly, David, I really want to go to the sea. Just to the sea when we have already won," Zelensky said.