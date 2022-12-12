A base for the repair of military equipment damaged in Ukraine was opened in Slovakia

A repair base for large military equipment damaged during the war in Ukraine has become operational in Slovakia. Representatives of Germany will mainly work there.

BILD writes about it.

"With the help of a new repair center near Slovakiaʼs border with Ukraine, the government and the arms industry want to ensure the continued use of heavy weapons to repel Russiaʼs aggressive war," the Brigadier General Christian Freuding, head of the special staff for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense noted.

The German defense company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann organizes in Slovakia the repair of large equipment that was worn out or damaged in the war in Ukraine, in particular the Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers. The cooperation is based on an intergovernmental agreement between Germany and Slovakia.