German military equipment for Ukraine will be repaired in Slovakia. A maintenance center will be created there

Germany will establish a maintenance center in Slovakia to maintain and repair the military equipment and weapons it transferred to Ukraine.

German Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht announced this at the meeting of the heads of EU defense departments in Brussels.

"We have reached an agreement and work can start immediately so that all the equipment that has been delivered [to Kyiv] can be repaired after the battle is over," she told reporters.

The center will repair light weapons, Panzerhaubitze 2000 artillery systems, MLRS, etc.

Currently, part of the Ukrainian Panzerhaubitze 2000 is being repaired in Lithuania.