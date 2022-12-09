Norway allocates $100 million to restore Ukrainian infrastructure

The Norwegian government will allocate one billion kroner ($100 million) to Ukraine to restore infrastructure destroyed by Russian strikes. There they signed a corresponding agreement with the World Bank.

The press service of the Norwegian government writes about it.

"There is an urgent need to repair the electricity supply system and other infrastructure in Ukraine following Russia’s bombing campaign against civilian targets. I am pleased that we have signed an agreement today to provide NOK 1 billion to help get repair work under way quickly," said Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

The funds will go to the multi-donor trust fund of the World Bank, which finances the reconstruction of Ukraine.