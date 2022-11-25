Norway is handing Ukraine a $25 million military aid package. It will include one ACS, spare parts and winter clothes

The government of Norway announced the transfer of a package of military aid to Ukraine for 250 million Norwegian kroner ($25 million). It will include one M109 self-propelled artillery installation and 20 000 spare parts for such artillery.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Norway Bjorn Arild Gram, writes Tv2.

In total, Norway will transfer:

1 M109 self-propelled artillery installation;

20 000 spare parts for previously provided such self-propelled guns;

55 000 units of winter military clothing;

55 000 dressing materials and individual packages;

30 000 dry rations.

The minister emphasized that Ukraine desperately needs weapons, ammunition and equipment to continue the war. Therefore, Norway will continue to support the Ukrainian army.