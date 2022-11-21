Norway will provide $195 million to Ukraine for the purchase of gas

Norway will provide Ukraine with $195 million for the purchase of natural gas this winter.

CNN writes about it.

In 2022 and 2023, the countryʼs government will allocate NOK 10 billion (approximately $976 million) in aid to Ukraine. Two billion Norwegian kroner (about $195 million) of these will be spent on the purchase of gas.

"Ukraine specifically appealed to Norway to support the purchase of natural gas this winter. Time is of the essence, and we are very pleased that the EBRD will be our partner in gas procurement," Norwegian Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum noted.