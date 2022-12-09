The USA imposed sanctions against the Russian Central Committee, its head, as well as those involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions against the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia and all its members. In particular, the head of the CEC Ella Pamfilova was sanctioned.

The press service of the U.S. Ministry of Finance writes about this.

"In September 2022, the CEC of Russia helped oversee fictitious referendums held in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine, which were rife with cases of clear coercion and intimidation of voters," it stated.

Also, the U.S. Treasury introduced sanctions against Russians who are involved in the abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine and the "filtration" of local citizens.

The restrictions were imposed against the employees of the administration of the President of the Russian Federation Oleh Nesterov and Yevheniy Kim. They planned and implemented the deployment of filtration points in Ukraine. They also controlled the process of filtering officials and residents of Mariupol in the center, which was located in the village of Manhush.

The Russian woman Marina Sereda, who managed the filtration points in the occupied Donetsk region, and the "officer" from the so-called "DPR" Oleksiy Muratov, who coordinated the work of the filtration centers, were also sanctioned.

The U.S. Treasury also imposed sanctions against the Russian Ochur-Suge Mongush. He is believed to be the figure in the video in which a Ukrainian prisoner is mocked and then killed. Restrictions were also introduced against Lyudmila Zaitseva, the head of the Department for Children and Family Affairs of the Krasnodar Territory, who is involved in the removal of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine.