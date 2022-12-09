“Contribution to the protection of freedom and democracy.” International partners have provided Ukraine with €113 billion in aid

During the full-scale invasion, international partners provided Ukraine with €113 billion in aid. It is about military, financial and humanitarian support.

The Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko informed about the relevant data with reference to the Ukraine Support Tracker of the Kiel Institute of World Economy.

In an interview with AP, the minister emphasized that supporting Ukraine is not charity, but a contribution to the protection of freedom and democracy of the entire civilized world.

According to him, financial support for Ukraine is insignificant compared to how much developed countries spent to fight emergencies such as the global financial crisis of 2008 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now is not the time to postpone any support or to get tired of Ukraine and its problems. Because next time you will understand that without Ukraine, Russia will get closer to the European border. Itʼs about self-preservation, itʼs self-defense — this should be in the minds of EU citizens," the minister noted.