The United States will allocate $53 million to support the Ukrainian energy industry

The United States of America will allocate $53 million to support Ukraineʼs energy system.
CNN writes about it.
The State Department noted that these funds will be spent on "the purchase of important power grid equipment," which "will be delivered to Ukraine as an emergency to help Ukrainians survive the winter."
"This supply package will include distribution transformers, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, vehicles, and other key equipment," the US State Department added.
According to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, this financial assistance will complement the existing $55 million previously allocated by the United States for emergency support of the Ukrainian energy sector.
- Since October 10, the Russians have fired almost 600 missiles on the territory of Ukraine. During this time, the unified energy system of Ukraine was subjected to seven massive missile attacks — on October 10, 11, 17, 22, and November 2, 15, and 23.