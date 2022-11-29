The United States will allocate $53 million to support the Ukrainian energy industry

The United States of America will allocate $53 million to support Ukraineʼs energy system.

CNN writes about it.

The State Department noted that these funds will be spent on "the purchase of important power grid equipment," which "will be delivered to Ukraine as an emergency to help Ukrainians survive the winter."

"This supply package will include distribution transformers, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, vehicles, and other key equipment," the US State Department added.

According to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, this financial assistance will complement the existing $55 million previously allocated by the United States for emergency support of the Ukrainian energy sector.