Great Britain, Italy and Japan will create a fighter of a new generation

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak informed about cooperation between his country, Italy and Japan in the development of a new generation fighter.

The BBC writes about it.

As part of the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), the countries will develop the next-generation fighter jet, which is expected to enter service in the mid-2030s and eventually replace the Typhoon jet. The preliminary name of the new aircraft with the latest weapons is Tempest.

It is noted that they are already working on the development. The plane will use advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to assist the pilot when he is overwhelmed or under extreme stress. The fighter will also be able to fly without a pilot and launch hypersonic missiles. The publication adds that other countries may join the development.

For Great Britain, this agreement is not only related to security, but also to the economy. The government hopes the development of the new fighter jet could create and preserve thousands of jobs in the country and boost arms exports. Auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers suggest that by taking the lead in developing such an aircraft, Great Britain could create 21 000 jobs a year and contribute £26.2 billion to the economy by 2050.