The Air Force has identified a group of pilots for training on Western fighters

The commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, has identified a group of several dozen pilots who will go to master Western aircraft.

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this on the air of a single telethon.

"We just need to decide on the equipment that our partners are ready to provide. These pilots are young, promising, with knowledge of the English language, with combat experience," said the spokesman.

According to him, today, aviation of the Armed Forces (MiG and Su) does not correspond to modern realities. The troops received the last of them back in 1991.

"Therefore, the issue of Western-style fighters, perhaps F-15 or F-16, is a very urgent issue," Ignat stressed, adding that there is no relevant decision yet.

"It is clear that no one will give us these fighters for five or six brigades. A gradual process will take place, as was the case in Poland when MiG-29 fighters and F-16 fighters were stationed at the same airfield. This is how all this will gradually be prepared," predicts Ignat.