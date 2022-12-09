Russia deployed strategic military aircraft after explosions at airfields

After the explosions at the military airfields, the Russian Air Force redeployed strategic aviation inland.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ignat reported this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

"In military terminology, itʼs called ʼdispersingʼ their strategic aviation at different airfields, stretching them (to airfields) where they can be serviced, where there are suitable runways for their use," Ignat noted.

According to him, ordinary Russians and the military, who previously said that the special operation did not concern them, have already realized that they cannot avoid the consequences for the aggression, which is condemned by the whole world — it will affect everyone.