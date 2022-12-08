Slovakia plans to resume production of 120-mm and 155-mm shells for Ukraine

Slovakia plans to resume production of 120 mm and 155 mm projectiles in the country. They are planned to be delivered to Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Rastislav Kacher, during his visit to Kyiv.

“We are now talking about how to launch our production facilities. We produced shells of large caliber — 120, 155 millimeters. We have capacities for these calibers — partly state, partly private,” he noted.

Kacher emphasized that it is now necessary to launch these capacities for the production of shells. The main priority is to manufacture 155-mm shells for Western howitzers.