Slovakia agreed to a new package of military aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The government of Slovakia has approved a new package of military aid to Ukraine. We are talking about ammunition, in particular large caliber, warm things for the military and other equipment.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rastislav Kacher at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv.

"We will continue to support you in action in your struggle. Yesterday, our government approved a new package of defense aid — ammunition, including large-caliber fighter jets, warm clothes, other equipment," Kacher noted.

He added that Slovakia will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine and will do everything to make it easier for Ukrainians to survive the winter.

"Russia is trying to humiliate people with poverty, to make their lives unbearable, so that discord begins between you. But this will never happen," the politician is convinced.

Also, Slovakia plans to hand over 300 electric generators to Ukraine this month and participate in the reconstruction of a settlement in Kyiv region.