Slovakia transferred 30 IFV-1 to Ukraine

Slovakia handed over 30 IFV-1 [infantry fighting vehicles] to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Slovakia Yaroslav Nadia.

"I am glad to confirm that 30 Slovak IFV-1 have already been transferred to Ukraine based on the agreement with Germany. Thanks to the head of the German Ministry of Defense Christina Lambrecht for the excellent cooperation. Glory to Ukraine," he wrote.

IFV-1 is the first serial Soviet armored combat tracked vehicle that can float and is designed to transport personnel of motorized rifle units to the battlefield.