The US House of Representatives approved a record defense budget for 2023

The House of Representatives of the US Congress at the meeting approved the project of the countryʼs defense budget for 2023, which will amount to $847.3 billion. From this sum, Ukraine will receive $800 million.

This is reported by C-SPAN with a link to the vote.

The project provides that the US will be able to replenish the equipment of its allies, which they transferred to Ukraine, and speed up the delivery of critically needed ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The committees called on Congress to “quickly adopt the draft law, and the president to sign it immediately.”

The explanations to the document also state that the US will allocate $6 billion to the European Deterrence Initiative (an American program to strengthen the US military presence in Europe), which is actually a deterrent to Russia.