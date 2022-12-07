Committees of the U.S. Congress approved a record military budget. Ukraine is allocated $800 million

The profile committees of the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate managed to agree on providing Ukraine with significant financial support for 2023 — $800 million, which is $500 million more than the White House requested. In general, the U.S. defense budget will amount to a record $847.3 billion.

"We are pleased to announce that we have reached bipartisan, bicameral agreement on this yearʼs national defense funding bill," the statement said.

The project provides that the U.S. will be able to replenish the equipment of its allies, which they transferred to Ukraine, and speed up the delivery of critically needed ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The committees called on Congress to "quickly adopt the draft law, and the president to sign it immediately."

The explanations to the document also state that the U.S. will allocate $6 billion to the European Deterrence Initiative (an American program to strengthen the U.S. military presence in Europe), which is actually a deterrent to Russia.