Kharkiv regional administration: There is no threat of a Russian offensive in the Kupyansk direction

The Russians regularly bombard the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, but the authorities do not yet see a threat of the invadersʼ offensive in the Kupyansk direction.

Oleh Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on the air of the telethon.

“The front line has shifted, and the main hot spot is Kupyansk. Let me remind you that there are still 29 settlements under temporary occupation. The city of Kupyansk is constantly under fire from multiple rocket launchers and S-300 class missile systems. Today there was a rocket attack near the administrative building. There is destruction. There is currently no information about the victims,” he said.

According to him, the Russians are constantly shelling not only Kupyansk, but also Vovchansk and other settlements located near the front line.

“Our Armed Forces are holding their positions. We donʼt see any threats at the moment regarding a possible offensive in the Kupyansk direction,” Syniehubov said.