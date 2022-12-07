Ukrainian Armed Forces: Russian troops are planning a counteroffensive in the Luhansk direction

Russian troops are planning a counteroffensive in the Luhansk direction. In particular, they intend to attack in the direction of the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.

Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon.

“Yes, the Russians are preparing a counteroffensive operation in the Luhansk direction, an element of which is the Kupyansk direction, but we know about it, monitor their actions and actively counter it in all areas — in the Svatove area and other areas where they are trying to counterattack. Therefore, the situation is difficult, but under control. We see all their actions,” Cherevaty said.

According to him, the situation in the Luhansk direction is different from the Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions, because the Russians have long concentrated many of their forces and resources on the latter. However, Cherevaty emphasized that the military leadership has information about the number of Russian troops in the Luhansk direction.

He also noted that currently the weather affects the efficiency of military operations, because the troops cannot stay in the open air for a long time and need time to warm up.