At the meeting of the ambassadors of the European Union countries, Hungary opposed the new — 9th — package of anti-Russian sanctions.

This is written by the British newspaper Financial Times, which is quoted by "European Truth".

"At yesterdayʼs meeting of EU ambassadors, Hungary, which already vetoed the €18 billion aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday [December 6], opposed the new package of sanctions against Russia and the proposal to double the EU fund to provide arms to Ukraine and others countries," writes the Financial Times.

One unnamed European official noted that Hungarians "behave in a difficult way wherever they can."