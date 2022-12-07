In Kyiv, part of the buildings, which are on the same line with critical infrastructure, were allowed to turn off electricity on their own

In Kyiv, the balancers of 454 buildings, which are on the same power line as critical infrastructure objects, will be disconnected independently within the limits of emergency or stabilization schedules.

DTEK reported this on December 6.

These houses will be turned off by their balance-keepers — energy workers of the housing cooperative and management companies. Such an independent blackout will reduce the number and duration of blackouts for all Kyiv residents.

Why do they do it?

During blackouts, along with objects of critical infrastructure, residential buildings powered by the same power lines were not affected. Then the housing and construction cooperatives were offered to independently limit the electricity supply in such houses in accordance with the schedules. The responsibility for the timely disconnection and restoration of the electricity supply to buildings is primarily borne by the energy companies of the cooperative and their management companies.