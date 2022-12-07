”Ukrenergo”: Occupiers fired more than a thousand rockets and projectiles at energy facilities of Ukraine

Russia fired more than 1,000 missiles and projectiles at energy facilities in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the board of the Ukrenergo company, reported about this.

“We have already survived massive attacks by the aggressor. These attacks are the biggest blow to the power grid that humanity has ever seen. More than 1,000 shells and rockets were fired at electrical facilities and lines, in particular at substations. Unfortunately, these attacks have caused great damage to Ukraine and our system,” he said during a discussion on the stabilization and recovery of Ukraine organized by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

According to him, Ukraine has a large deficit of generating capacity. “Despite the fact that we have lost from 25% to 30% of consumption, if compared with the pre-war period, the deficit of generating capacities is greater, and therefore we have a deficit of electricity in the system, and it is quite serious,” Kudrytskyi said.

He explained that the shortage is particularly felt in the first four days after the massive attacks, while the system restores the ability of generating plants to produce electricity. But even after restoration, the energy system cannot fully meet the needs of Ukraine, which is connected to disconnections from the grid not only for household consumers, but also for businesses.