Russian troops damaged 350 gas production facilities with missile attacks

Russian missile attacks damaged 350 gas production facilities in Ukraine.

The head of the Naftogaz Oleksiy Chernyshov informed about this, Reuters writes.

According to him, due to missile strikes, the loss of blue fuel production capacity amounted to about $700 million. This heating season in the country will be difficult because of this factor.

However, Chernyshov said that gas production should be restored by the end of the year.