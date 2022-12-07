A rare case. The National Guard managed to shoot down the X-101 cruise missile from small arms

The Russian X-101 air-to-ground cruise missile was shot down with small arms. The National Guard reported that this rare incident occurred on the afternoon of December 5 during a massive missile attack.

X-101 was able to be "retrieved" by a mobile group of guardsmen of the 27th Pechersk Brigade, who opened fire on it with automatic weapons and machine guns.

Usually such groups "catch" kamikaze drones.

According to Forbes, one X-101 missile costs $13 million. But Defense Express writes that its real price is approximately $1.2 million.