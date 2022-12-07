Fedorov: The UNITED24 platform has already collected $237 million

Since its inception, the UNITED24 platform has raised more than $237 million — donated by citizens of 110 countries.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to Fedorov, UNITED24 will have more powerful projects, international cooperation and famous ambassadors in the future. As early as this month, the first drones will create a Naval Drone Fleet.

In mid-November, it was reported that 250 million hryvnias had already been collected for the naval fleet of drones. This amount is enough to buy 25 drones.