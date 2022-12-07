Fedorov: The UNITED24 platform has already collected $237 million

Since its inception, the UNITED24 platform has raised more than $237 million — donated by citizens of 110 countries.
This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.
According to Fedorov, UNITED24 will have more powerful projects, international cooperation and famous ambassadors in the future. As early as this month, the first drones will create a Naval Drone Fleet.
In mid-November, it was reported that 250 million hryvnias had already been collected for the naval fleet of drones. This amount is enough to buy 25 drones.
- On November 11, Ukraine began collecting funds for a fleet of drones that participated in the attack on a ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea on October 29. Although the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed only the damage to the minesweeper "Ivan Holubets", in the video of the attack you can see the strike on the frigate "Admiral Makarov", which is the de facto flagship of the Black Sea Fleet after the destruction of the cruiser "Moskva".
- In a comment to Babel, the Ministry of Statistics said that they are contracting drones from a classified Ukrainian manufacturer. The development itself is also secret. The agency added that these naval drones can conduct long-range reconnaissance, escort and support warships, escort merchant ships, and also adjust fire and carry out independent attacks.